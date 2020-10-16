Lack of scholarship funding in Maryland concerns president of Hagerstown Community College

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the Maryland state budget being trimmed due to lost revenue during the pandemic, one casualty for higher education is the Promise scholarship.

Thousands across the state who are eligible for the tuition-free program are now on a waiting list and that has the president of Hagerstown Community College, Dr. James Klauber seriously concerned. He says these students have prepared diligently to earn the financial aid, and without it, they may end up taking minimum wage jobs — not the bright future for which they were preparing — and depriving the workforce of skilled labor that can help them — and the economy grow.

“The Maryland Promise is really a broken promise to the student of Maryland,” Dr. Klauber proclaims.”

And President Klauber will be meeting early next month — on his campus – with the Washington County delegation to the General Assembly, to express his strong concern about the funding cuts.