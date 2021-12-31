Krumpe’s New Year’s Eve donut drop returns

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A crowd of people gathered in downtown Hagerstown Friday night to ring in the new year with fireworks and donuts. After last year’s donut drop was canceled due to COVID, thousands of people flooded downtown Hagerstown to watch the event and enjoy the famous Krumpe’s donuts.

The evening was filled with many things to do for every age, from bouncy houses for the kids to live music. All leading up to the donut drop followed by the display of fireworks.

“People were a little bit nervous about it, but I think it’s outside with beautiful weather so everybody’s comfortable,” Cody Hill of Middletown Valley Bank explained. “I know, previous years I’ve had to do some things inside with kids and all but you know, no rain, everybody’s outside. So I think it’s a great environment for everybody.”

Emily Crotzer, who traveled all the way from Pennsylvania, says it’s an event she has missed for the past year.

“I’m excited last year I watched online this year I’m back in person,” Emily Crotzer said. “I love Hagerstown. I love Krumpe’s. I love New Year’s.”

By the end of the night, Krumpee’s donuts handed out more than 5,000 donuts for people to enjoy while rolling into the new year.