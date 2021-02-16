Krumpe’s Do-Nuts keeps Fastnacht Day tradition alive

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — February 16, 2021, is Fastnacht Day! The Pennsylvania Dutch tradition includes eating a special kind of donut called Fastnachts in preparation for the fasting that comes with Lent.

Krumpe’s Do-Nuts in Hagerstown helped people celebrate the local holiday by selling powdered, cinnamon, and glazed fastnachts. The pandemic didn’t stop the local tradition. The inside of the shop was closed to customers, so people lined up outside and wore masks and socially distanced in order to buy their donuts.

Co-owners Fred and Rudolph Krumpe have been making the German donut for years.