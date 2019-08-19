Krumpe’s Do-nuts given Cornerstone Award by Comptroller

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Krumpe’s Do-nuts was presented with the Cornerstone Award for Local Business Excellence in Washington and Frederick Counties.

The Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot, presented the prestigious award to the third-generation owner of the establishment, Fred Krumpe.

“This is such a tremendous honor,” said Krumpe. “To have someone from the governor’s office give us this award just means so much.”

County officials such as administrator Rob Slocum and Jeff Cline gave remarks during the ceremony.