HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Krispy Kreme has opened a new location in Hagerstown.

Several people camped outside the new donut shop, located on Dual Highway, as the doors officially opened at 6 a.m.

Officials say the first 10 dozen campers who stayed the entire night will be able to win a box of free Original Glazed doughnuts each month for a year.