Kris Kringle holiday craft show celebrates 36 years

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Kris Kringle Holiday Craft Show is back in Hagerstown celebrating 36 years.

The event is the largest craft show in the tri-state area. Everything is hand made, from colorful Christmas trees, ornaments, and more. People walked around, table to table in the gym at Hagerstown Community College to pick out their favorite decorations. Event coordinators say they have over 30 vendors and attract close to 12,000 people. They say its an honor to be able to bring cheer to the community during the holiday season.

“I’m very grateful and very giving, so I’m glad to have everyone here. My favorite is the candles, you can always burn a candle, any time of the year”. Christopher Pitsnogle said, who owns the craft show with his father. People also brought food donations to benefit the Parent-Child Center of Washington County.