HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Thousands of families across America have seen their loved ones go off to war. While many return home there are many who are missing in action and are never seen again.

For the family of Washington county Sgt. Roy DeLauter anticipation of his return or finding his remains started with hours which turned into months, years, and decades. As prospects for his return began to dim with time DNA technology gave a renewed hope that their long-lost family member could be found. That’s the story of Sgt. DeLauter.

“I’m just glad he’s home, I waited so long,” said his sister, Jane DeLauter Kline.

Gone but never forgotten, family members of Korean war veteran Sgt. DeLauter are finally at peace as they lay their loved one to rest.

“You think about him all the time, I’m just so happy he’s finally here the lord answered my prayers,” said Kline.

DeLauter went missing December 1950 when his unit was hit by Chinese forces in North Korea.

While it’s not confirmed exactly how he died his family has spent decades searching for answers.

“My mother sat at the television watching all the prisoners of war and she didn’t see him in any of them. So she figured that he was already dead,” said Kline.

15 years ago, DeLauter’s sisters sent a blood sample to a special lab that helps identify the remains of soldiers. A match was found, providing closure to their long-held hope.

“We were just waiting all that time but I’d never thought I’d see the day it came true,” said his sister.

His remains were identified, and 70 years after his death he came home. On his 93rd birthday, DeLauter was laid to rest next to his mother, father and brother at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown.

“I’m just glad he’s home, I’m so glad,” she said.

The return of Sgt. Roy DeLauter now brings the total of soldiers from Washington County whose remains have returned from Korea to three. There are four still missing.