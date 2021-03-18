Kitten season brings new needs for Washington County Humane Society

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s about to be kitten season when warmer weather leads to a surge of kitten births and a need for extra supplies to get them adopted and cared for.

During kitten season, which happens in the spring and summer, the Humane Society says their kitten intake can quadruple. They say kittens require more time and attention than adult cats which is why the humane society needs extra items and help to take care of them. The Humane Society needs things like liquid kitten milk, wet plate kitten food, and digital thermometers to prepare for the kitten surge. You can donate kitten care items through the end of April.

The Humane Society will hold a virtual kitten shower party on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the Humane Society Foster Care Facebook page.