Kindergarten teacher arrested, accused of sexually touching his students

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A kindergarten teacher in Allegany County, Maryland, was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor on Friday. According to authorities, Cole Derek Green, 36, worked at Northeast Elementary School.

His arrest comes after the Allegany County Department of Social Services – Child Protective Services received a complaint on November 12 that he was touching students inappropriately. The Board of Education placed him on administrative leave.

Investigators from the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said an adult witness allegedly saw Green put his hands under the clothing of two different girls in the kindergarten classroom, on two separate occasions. He reportedly touched them in a sexual manner while believing no one could see him.

Green is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor and fourth degree sex offense by a person in position of authority for each victim. He’s held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. This ongoing investigation was assisted by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.