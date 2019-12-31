Kids watch the ball drop in an early NYE at library

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Staying up until midnight on New Year’s Eve is not especially recommended for young children. But some creative planning by the Washington County Library system here invites youngsters to get into the holiday spirit the afternoon before calendars turn to the new year.

At the flagship downtown Hagerstown library branch Tuesday, nearly a hundred youngsters accompanied their parents for a simulated balloon drop and abundant activities to put 2019 in the past and welcome the start of a new decade.

“We ask the kids to reflect on the past year and think about what gets them excited for the next year,” says Jenny Bakos, director of the county library system. “This activity is for kids who will certainly not be awake at midnight.”

Along with themed games, refreshments and artistic activities, the kids were treated to trivia videos about the transition from one year to the next. Many for the first time learned where Pasadena, California is since it hosts the annuals Parade of Roses on January 1.