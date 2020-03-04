Key House panel considers bill to improve rural Maryland communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The House Appropriations Committee Tuesday prepared to send to the full House of Delegates legislation designed to give rural Maryland communities economic empowerment.

The concept is the work of Delegate Mike McKay (R-1C) who spent the last year on a listening tour of rural Maryland to learn how social services can be more effectively delivered.

“The goal is to have as few Marylanders as possible off the safety net, on their way to self-sufficiency,” said McKay. “With this bill we will focus on education, child care, the quality of health care and family engagement.”

McKay explained that pilot programs across the state have shown the promise this more focused approach to serving communities will deliver economic security to rural Maryland.