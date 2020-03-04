Key House panel considers bill to improve rural Maryland communities

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The House Appropriations Committee Tuesday prepared to send to the full House of Delegates legislation designed to give rural Maryland communities economic empowerment.

The concept is the work of Delegate Mike McKay (R-1C) who spent the last year on a listening tour of rural Maryland to learn how social services can be more effectively delivered.

“The goal is to have as few Marylanders as possible off the safety net, on their way to self-sufficiency,” said McKay. “With this bill we will focus on education, child care, the quality of health care and family engagement.”

McKay explained that pilot programs across the state have shown the promise this more focused approach to serving communities will deliver economic security to rural Maryland.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories