Kevin Grunwell named as Brunswick Police Chief

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — Kevin Grunwell received unanimous council approval and has been appointed by Mayor Brown as the new Brunswick police chief.

Grunwell has been serving as the acting police chief after the late Chief Milton E. Frech suddenly passed away in March. Grunwell was recruited by Frech and joined the Brunswick Police Department as captain in March of 2021.

Previously Grunwell worked for the Frederick County Sheriff`s Office (FCSO), and retired after 22 years of service. Grunwell says he won’t make any drastic changes upfront and his goal is to keep the agency moving forward and concentrate on community policing.

Grunwell said, “really my immediate goals are to meet the community and see what their needs are and what their perception is, and what the biggest problems in Brunswick are, and how we can work together to solve those problems.”

Mayor brown also said in a statement that the council is very confident in their choice and are honored Grunwell wants to continue the legacy that Milt began.