Kensington woman dies from injuries in rollover crash

A Kensington woman has died after her car rolled during a collision on Tuesday afternoon.

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — A Kensington woman has died after her car rolled during a collision on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Montgomery County Police officers were called to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and franklin Street in Kensington for a report of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota 4Runner was driving on Franklin Street before trying to cross both the northbound and southbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue. The 4Runner was then struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Connecticut Avenue, causing the 4Runner to roll.

The driver and the passenger in the 4Runner were extricated by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The Montgomery County Police Department has confirmed to WDVM that the passenger of the 4Runner passed away on Wednesday morning.

Her name has not yet been released, but MCPD has identified her as a 72-year-old woman from Kensington, Maryland.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but there is no update on their condition or the condition of the driver of the 4Runner at this time.

MCPD stated that this is an ongoing and open investigation and the collision reconstruction unit has now been called in to further investigate. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call MCPD at 240-773-6620.