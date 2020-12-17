Kensington man pleads guilty in Capital Crescent Trail attack

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County bicyclist plead guilty to assaulting a group on the Capital Crescent Trail over the summer.

Anthony Brennan III, 61, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault from the incident in June.

A video of Brennan was spread widely on social media showing the man forcibly grabbing flyers from young adults, then shoving a bike into a man filming. The flyers were being posted around the trail in support of George Floyd. The case was thoroughly investigated by the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The video was posted to the public forum website Reddit:

Ramon Korionoff from Montgomery County’s States Attorney’s Office said in a statement “holding this defendant responsible for his actions was important for the community and we now await sentencing.” The sentencing is scheduled for February 2nd, 2021.