Man arrested following overdose for possession and intent to sell

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Mount Airy police arrested Kenneth Socks in relation to an overdose that occurred on the 200 block of Waterville Road. Socks was charged with possession and intent to sell.

While on the scene of the overdose, officers came in contact with Socks and discovered he had an active arrest warrant through Washington County.

After an investigation, police found 63 capsules of suspected heroin in Socks’ possession.

Police suspect he was connected to the overdose, however, the WDVM News team is still waiting on more details to be confirmed by Mount Airy police.