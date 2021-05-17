Ken Oldham named eighth district hero

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — United way of Frederick County, is a non-profit organization that helps the working class gain financial stability.

Recently Ken Oldham, President of The United Way, was named by U.S. Representative. Jamie Raskin as his 8th District Hero.

Oldham was recognized for the organization’s effort to assist families with the Federal Child Tax Credit, which is a refundable credit that helps families in financial need.

According to the Tax Credit Policy Center,

The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for 2021. Tax filers can claim a CTC of up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and up to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17. There is no cap on the total credit amount that a filer with multiple children can claim. The credit is fully refundable – low-income families qualify for the maximum credit regardless of how much they earn. If the credit exceeds taxes owed, families can receive the excess amount as a tax refund.

Oldham and his organization have helped many individuals which is why he was named 8th district hero of the week. He plans to continue helping families gain financial stability and create opportunities for themselves.

“It’s an acknowledgment of the hard work done by our volunteers and staff who dedicate themselves to helping those in our community,” said Oldham.

United Way of Frederick County is also involved in the vaccination effort and they will be providing free rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics.