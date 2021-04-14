Kelly Schulz announces run for Governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Kelly Schulz, a member of Governor Hogan’s cabinet, announced that she is running to be the Governor of Maryland.

Schulz is from Frederick County, Maryland, and was elected in 2010 as a state delegate. In 2015 she was then selected to serve as the state’s Secretary of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation. Schulz then became the state’s Secretary of Commerce and has remained in that role since 2019.

Schulz said, “I’m running for Governor so we can continue to build upon all of our past successes and fulfill the great promise and potential of our state. Together, we can get Marylanders working, help our struggling families and small businesses, and restore and strengthen our economy.”

Schulz is now the first Republican to enter the race, and if elected she would be the first female Governor in Maryland history. For more information on this candidate, visit her campaign website.