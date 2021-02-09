Keeping up with infrastructure needs is top priority for river trail town

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — The Western Maryland town of Hancock is busy with its infrastructure checklist – the Washington County community sits right along the C&O Canal trail and is popular with outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, bikers and boaters.

Town Manager Joe Gilbert said upgrading Hancock’s wastewater treatment plant, making capital improvements to many town facilities and improving recreational structures at the popular Widmeyer Park are pressing priorities.

“The town can’t grow, any town can’t grow, without the necessary infrastructure in place first,” said Gibert.

Hancock draws a lot of traffic from its ease of access off Interstate 70, with exit ramps both east and west of town, and from State Route 522, which is accessible from the west.