Kat cafe hosts event to help cat adoptions

NEW MARKET, M.d. (WDVM) — For years, the Kat Cafe has been put on several events for one sole purpose, for cats to be adopted. However, their kitties and books event is one of their events for all ages to enjoy.

“We like to promote other businesses and work with the kitties to promote the Kat Cafe and make sure the kitties get adopted and make sure that the businesses around us are taken care of as well,” Kat Cafe employee Ashley Rowe explained. “So we had the Last Word and Mount Airy bookstore come in and they just set up some books for the guests that wanted to come in and learn about kitty books.”

Participants glowed with excitement when they walked in and were welcomed by roaming cats ready for some love.

“The minute we walked in, it just made us feel welcomed and comfortable and told us how to approach the kittens,” Participant Deborah Kahn explained. “The whole experience which is so delightful.”

So far, the Kat Cafe has been able to have more than 200 cat adoptions through its events.

To find out more about other events featuring some fierce felines visit katcafe.net.