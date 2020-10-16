Kanye West qualifies as a write-in Presidential candidate in Maryland

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Election officials from the State of Maryland confirm that Kanye West has qualified as a write-in candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

Jared Demarinis, Director of Candidacy and Campaign Finance for the State Board of Elections confirmed the news in a Tweet on Wednesday, October 14.

West’s name will not appear on ballots, however any vote for him will be counted if voters write his name in.

The rapper first announced his candidacy on July 4, before officially starting paperwork to officially be in the race.