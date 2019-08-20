Kaetzel Transfer Station in Washington County now open to residents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After being out of commission for just over two months, Washington County residents can now drop-off trash and recyclables at the Kaetzel site instead of going out of the way to other locations.

According to the solid waste department, the Kaetzel location needed repairs after experiencing instability within the walls of the fill-structure. It had been closed beginning June 3 all the way up to today. In May, county commissioners approved over $198,000 worth of funding to replace the retaining wall.

Deputy Director of the Solid Waste Department, Dave Mason, said the aging wall experienced repairs however, those repairs failed. The county decided to just build in a new cement wall instead. The transfer station is open from Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.