K-N95 masks available for restaurant workers

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — K-N95 masks are now available for Frederick County restaurant workers who are frontline staff.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced that these K-N95 masks will be distributed to restaurant and craft beverage workers free of cost. This program is in partnership with the Office of Economic Development whose goal is to help protect those continuing to serve the community during the pandemic.

This is available for servers who wait on customers who are not wearing masks while being served. Mask registration required and will close at noon on Sunday, December 20th.

To register, visit their website.