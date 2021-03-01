K-12 students to resume standardize testing this spring

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With many students across the state of Maryland returning to the classroom, the state’s board of education has ruled that students must take the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program standardized this spring.

“I believe it is important that we provide teachers and families with a reliable way of understanding how students are progressing on their grade-level standards,” said State Superintendent Karen Salmon.

While some educators feel these tests are a great way to measure where students are after nearly a year of virtual learning, others say testing should not be the focus.

“Standardized tests have never been viable measures of what students know and are able to do,” said Robert Rodriguez from the National Education Association. “They are especially unreliable now that the pandemic has exacerbated inequities and equal access to learning opportunities.”

President of the Maryland State Education Association Cheryl Bost said students are just finally returning to a sense of normalcy. She was hopeful the government would overlook the test like they did last year

“Many of us were hoping that we could get it again this year because to us it makes absolutely no sense to be assessing our students when we’re trying to get their social-emotional needs met,” said Bost.

All students in grades 3 through 12 will be tested on math and English. These tests could leave students sitting for up to seven hours. In an effort to reduce testing time Social studies, science and government tests have been canceled.

The test can be scheduled as late as June. teachers will also be allowed to administer sections of the test over the span of days, in order to leave time for instructional learning.