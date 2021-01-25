Juveniles responsible for two carjackings in Chevy Chase arrested in Washington, D.C.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two juveniles have been arrested for two Chevy Chase car jackings that happened last week.

The suspects – a 14-year-old female and a 15-year-old male, both from Washington, D.C. – were arrested in DC by Metropolitan Police Department officers on Saturday, January 23, in the vehicle they stole during the second carjacking in Chevy Chase.

The two carjackings committed by these juveniles in Chevy Chase are as follows:

Thursday, January 21, approximately 3:57 pm, 2600 block of Spencer Lane. The juvenile suspects ordered the female victim to give them the keys to her silver Mercedes-Benz C300 and the male suspect punched the victim in the face. The victim suffered facial injuries.

Friday, January 22, approximately 3:40 pm, 4800 block of Essex Avenue. The juvenile suspects demanded the female victim’s keys to her Audi Q5.

Metropolitan Police Department charged the suspects for robbery offenses committed in Washington, D.C. while the Montgomery County Police Department are applying for charges through the Department of Juvenile Services.