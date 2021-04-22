Juvenile charged with a string of 12 home burglaries in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged a 16-year-old male from Germantown with the burglary of twelve homes in Germantown.

Officials say they responded to a call from a resident of a home in the 17700 block of Cricket Hill Drive reporting a burglary in progress at his home on Thursday, April 15, at approximately 4:25 a.m. According to the resident, a suspect wearing dark clothing was spotted walking around their home. Officers say the suspect attempted to flee the home through the front door and was arrested, jewelry was found on the suspect that was determined to be stolen from a package delivered to a home on Stone Hollow Drive.

Through investigation of the Cricket Hill Drive burglary, officers were able to link the suspect to several home burglaries. Detectives learned that the suspect committed eleven additional residential burglaries in the same area between late March and April 15.

Detectives determined that the suspect committed the following residential burglaries in Germantown listed:

March 25 – 18000 block of Wheatridge Drive

March 31 – 12900 block of McCubbin Lane

March 31 – 18100 block of Stags Leap Terrace

April 12 – 13500 block of Ansel Terrace

April 14 – 12500 block of Sanderling Place

April 15 – three additional burglaries in the 13500 block of Ansel Terrace

April 15 – 12900 block of Barleycorn Terrace

April 15 – 17800 block of Marble Hill Place

According to officials, the suspect was charged as a juvenile with multiple counts of burglary-related offenses and released into the custody of his mother.