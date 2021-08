GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg had a rally being held by community members and family protesting the deaths of Kwamena Ocran and Ryan Leroux that died by Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police.

Kwamena was twenty-four years old and Ryan was twenty-one years old when police end their lives.

The community demands are simply ask for the information to be released, show the video footage of these deaths, and stop killing young black Americans.