Just in time to fight COVID, Hagerstown firm brings to market air purification system used on NASA international space station

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown entrepreneurial venture could be helping in the fight against COVID.

Local engineers and investors at Synergistic Services refined air systems technology that has been used with NASA on the international space station for industrial and household use. Their product is being modeled for installation in Mitshubishi vehicles manufactured in Brazil and transit buses in Pittsburgh. Contracts are already in the works for use at the Pentagon, museums in New York and Philadelphia and locker rooms for Major League Baseball.

“When I first heard about the system I thought to myself, ‘Well if they’re using this on the space station it must be pretty good technology,'” said Kim Newby. “I found out it eliminates Covid, mold, everything. It’s not just a filter, it’s an actual air purifier.”

The technology has already been tested in the real world.

“In late 2015 and early 2016 out in California there was a natural gas leak and tens of thousands of homes were going to have to be evacuated,” said Leannae Kuehnle with Synergistics. “Pacific Gas and Electric bought 10,000 units and put one in each home and all those families were allowed to remain in their residences throughout the whole time while the leak occurred.”

Officials say the technology has killed not only some particles of COVID, but also mold, mildew and other bacteria.

“Anything floating out in the air, it’s all out there,” Newby explained. “I think every home, every office should have it. Every school. This product should be out there.”

This technology’s goal is to put COVID in the rear-view mirror. Last month, Washington County public schools contracted for a similar system, but it is not as advanced as the one being marketed for commercial use by the Hagerstown start-up.