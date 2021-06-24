Jury selection begins in Capital Gazette newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The jury selection began this morning in the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting case where Jarrod Ramos killed 5 people.

Ramos already plead guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019, but he has also pleaded not criminally responsible due to mental health issues. The juror selection began with 300 potentials to fill 12 seats, 50 were already dismissed after answering a questionnaire, and after the first round of questioning this morning, 20 qualified jurors were left.

Judge Michael Wachs said by the end of day Thursday he hopes to have a pool of 80 jurors to choose from. Ross Suter, Senior Vice President of Litigation Solutions for Magna Legal Services said this case is unique and may be a difficult defense.

“Most people would think they are coming in to find guilt of murder or not, and in this instance, it’s really if at the time he was criminally culpable, or had the mental capacity in order to commit the crime.”

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday, a day after the third anniversary of the shooting.