Juliet’s Italian market and café victim of burglary

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local food market in downtown Fredrick was a victim of burglary. Owner Juliet Kaufman, of Juliet’s Italian Market and Café located on East Church Street, was shocked when she went she arrived at her business Tuesday morning.

“When I got here, you know, the police and looking at it, so I didn’t I didn’t know what happened, Kaufman explained.”

The suspect allegedly threw a stone block from the parking garage through the window. In addition, Kaufman says that the suspect broke an heirloom Italian plate and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

” It was scary. I’ve been here for like fifteen years and never had this happen to me, Kaufman explained.” “So yeah, it is scary, and I might think about getting the camera inside the building too.”

The Frederick Police Department says their investigation is still ongoing. Juliet’s Italian Market and Café say they will give the person who leads officers in arresting the suspect free subs.