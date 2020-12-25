Judge upholds ban on indoor dining in Montgomery County

Montgomery County, Md. (WDVM) — Despite Montgomery County Maryland restaurants’ attempt to lift the ban on indoor dining, the circuit court has refused to issue the temporary restraining order.

Indoor dining will remain closed after a judge ruled in favor of County Executive Marc Elrich’s order that limited Montgomery County restaurants to outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery.

The circuit court heard hours of testimony from restaurant operators and public health officials but decided the order was put in place to protect the county from the spread of the virus.

Following the verdict Executive, Elrich said he was pleased with the ruling but the restaurant Association of Maryland shared in a statement that they are disappointed and the decision accelerates the number of restaurants that will close permanently.