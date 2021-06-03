Judge James Bonifant named circuit administrative judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Judge James Bonifant was named circuit administrative judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Frederick and Montgomery counties.

He was named by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, to take the place of Judge Robert Greenberg, who has served for the last four years as circuit and county administrative judge.

This is set to be effective July 6, 2021, and Bonifant says he is ready to serve the community.

“For many years, I have admired Chief Judge Barbera’s thoughtful and effective leadership of the Judiciary and her vision of bringing justice for all who come before Maryland courts. I am honored by the confidence she has expressed in me and grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of Montgomery and Frederick counties,” said Bonifant.

Duties of a County and circuit administrative judge include overseeing the administration of the court, budget, and procurement functions.

It also required managing trial calendars.