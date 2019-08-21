Judge denies plea withdrawal from suspect of Hagerstown’s stomping murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A judge has denied a plea withdrawal from a Hagerstown man who pleaded guilty of a stomping death back in April.
29-year-old Clayton Pendergrast was in court this week and asked a judge to withdraw his guilty plea to second degree murder, due to medications he was taking at the time.
The incident happened on North Locust street, where police found 32-year-old Hester Carter lying face down, half naked and covered in blood. Hester was unresponsive and later died after being taken to the hospital.
As part of a plea agreement, the circuit court judge agreed to cap the sentence at 35 years. Pendergrast is still waiting for sentencing
