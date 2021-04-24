Josiah Henson opens in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A new museum opened up in Montgomery County this weekend dedicated to the life and enslavement of author, writer and abolitionist Josiah Henson.

The museum and park are located in Rockville on the former Century Riley Plantation where Henson worked as a slave. Henson eventually escaped to Canada in 1830 where his autobiography became the inspiration for the novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

“He freed over 118 enslaved persons through the underground railroad,” Historic Site Manager Mark Thorne said. “… This history, this black history, is part of American history; and that’s what we need to know and that’s what we’re teaching people here.

The museum is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4p .m.

Tickets must be purchased online, no walk-ins allowed.