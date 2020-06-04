Jonathan Street looks hopefully to the future

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown neighborhood is facing challenges but is looking hopefully to the future.

Jonathan Street considers itself to be a Hagerstown community on the comeback. Navigating the restrictions under COVID-19, with schools and community centers closed – and an uptick in violent crime and tensions over progress to improve the neighborhood – is bringing residents together.

“This community is worth saving,” says Carolyn Sterling, Vice President of the Robert W. Johnson Community Center here.” The people are getting very involved in this community. That’s very exciting because its not just the people my age and older. It’s the younger people that are getting involved.”

And Sterling is proud of the energy, effort and support devoted to the Robert W. Johnson Center, an anchor for all the positive change she is confident is on the horizon. She is counting on a viable partnership coming together.

“I know there’s a lot of businesses, individuals, private citizens doing their best to revitalize this center because they see the importance, that this is the beacon of this community,” says Sterling.

One of those partners is the state of Maryland. The General Assembly earlier this year appropriated $250,000 in community development funds that can go a long way to help Sterling carry out her vision for Jonathan Street.

