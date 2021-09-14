Jonathan Street historic preservation project complete

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After years of planning and rehabilitation, the first in a generation historic project is complete.

The 1830’s log cabin is now a revised home sitting on historic Jonathan Street.

Preservation Maryland celebrated its tremendous potential with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event happened to be a personal and professional one for many who grew up on Jonathan Street and watched the project unfold.

“This is an opportunity for us to use a historic place to improve a community. we’re not just turning this into a museum or capturing it an amber, we’re taking this historic place and being able to build a better community as a result,” said Nicholas Redding, president and CEO of Preservation Maryland.

“We were seeking to save 335 North Jonathan Street, but we brought in the architects, and we found that that structure was was really beyond repair. The journey of seeking to save that property, really opened the door for us to build a relationship and for us to save 417 North Jonathan Street,” said Reggie Turner, chairman of the Western Maryland Community Development Corporation.

“Building one rehabilitation alone will not fix the community, but we hope that this shows the power and the promise of preservation as a tool for reinvesting in places that make Hagerstown, and in our entire state,” said Redding.

Members of this project say that this is the first of many projects to come to Jonathan Street.