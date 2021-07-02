Jonathan St. in Hagerstown is once again open to drivers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Nearly a full month ahead of schedule, Jonathan St. is once again open to drivers.

Courtesy of the City of Hagerstown

The City of Hagerstown announced the reopening on Friday. While the travel lane is available to drivers, the right-side parking lane and the sidewalk will remain closed as repairs continue to be made to the Hamilton Hotel.

“Drivers are urged to exercise caution while driving through this block of Jonathan Street,” wrote Wes Decker, the City of Hagerstown’s communications officer, wrote in a public release.

You can contact the City’s Department of Engineering at 301-739-8577 ext. 125 if you have any questions regarding this update.