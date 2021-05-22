Jonathan Hager House Museum hosts a trip back to “old Elizabethtowne”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Want to take a step back in time? The Jonathan Hager House Museum in Hagerstown allows you to do just that.

The historic landmark, which dates back to the 18th century, hosted their “Old Elizabethtowne” event where people were allowed to take tours through the Hager house as well as the artifact museum. The artifacts are owned and maintained by the Washington County Historical Society.

Staff and volunteers were dressed in period clothing and allowed guests to take a glimpse into what life could have been like when Hagerstown’s founder occupied the home.

Kay Manuel Osmer is a curator & museum guide at the Jonathan Hager House Museum. She explained the museum, like many others, was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the museum only offered small, private tours of the Hager house and the grounds, but Manuel Osmer said she is excited to finally welcome larger and now outdoor events back to the museum’s calendar.

“It’s great that we can have people come and do what we call living history, and really step back into time. Stepping through the halls, imagining what it was like to cook directly over a fire,” Manuel Osmer explained. “And especially with our interpreters, they can demonstrate some of the trades and tools that they use back then.”

For more information about the Jonathan Hager House Museum, please visit their website.