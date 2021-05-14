Joint Base Andrews responds after man drives up, says he has bomb

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — The main gate at Joint Base Andrews was shut down and cleared after a man drove up on Friday afternoon and told security that he had a bomb in his car.

Officials said the man drove up around 4:45 p.m. and procedure was followed to shut down the gate and clear the area of personnel. Bomb-sniffing military dogs did not find anything after a sweep of the vehicle. A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded as well, deploying an EOD robot and having an EOD team member check the vehicle. Officials said that no explosive was found.

“Our first responders responded exceptionally well to today’s incident. I am very proud of their efforts to resolve the situation and to keep our base safe and secure,” Col. Tyler Schaff, commander of Joint Base Andrews and the 316th Wing, said in a press release. “I’m also thankful for the exemplary support that we received from our off-base partners, including federal law enforcement.”

A release said that the man has been taken into custody and questioned by security and law enforcement. Roads outside of the main gate were also shut down during this response.

Officials say they are continuing to look into this incident, although they have given an all-clear. They said that the man had no military affiliation. The rest of the base is currently operational.