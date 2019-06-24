Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers create online patient community for women with diabetes

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Researchers have created a new website for women to ask or respond to medical research and patient care.

According to a press release, researchers partnered with a nonprofit diabetes organization for women, DiabetesSisters, to create the website. The site allows women to share their experiences and an online moderator who lives with diabetes monitors chat discussions and sends out weekly emails with topics to online users.

The release noted that researchers say their work shows that online patient communities are practical ways to encourage mutual support among patients regarding their care challenges. Their research also reported that this online community will help identify patient-centered research priorities.