Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers create online patient community for women with diabetes

Maryland

The site allows women to share their experiences

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Researchers have created a new website for women to ask or respond to medical research and patient care.

According to a press release, researchers partnered with a nonprofit diabetes organization for women, DiabetesSisters, to create the website. The site allows women to share their experiences and an online moderator who lives with diabetes monitors chat discussions and sends out weekly emails with topics to online users.

The release noted that researchers say their work shows that online patient communities are practical ways to encourage mutual support among patients regarding their care challenges. Their research also reported that this online community will help identify patient-centered research priorities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.