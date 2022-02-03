Johns Hopkins experts discuss future of pandemic as Maryland 30-day state of emergency comes to an end

Health care workers have taken the brunt force of the pandemic. Now hospitals in Maryland are facing critically low numbers for these necessary staff members.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland is steadily recovering from the recent Omicron surge. But with things calming down, many are wondering if there’s another surge just waiting to happen. Just as Maryland’s 30-day state of emergency came to an end, reports started swirling about COVID subvariants, which are potentially more transmissible than Omicron.

While researchers fully expect more variants to pop up in the coming months and years, some say the virus cannot continue getting more infectious indefinitely.

“It eventually will put itself in a pigeonhole where it won’t have much ability to change to drastically get around the immune responses. And that will be the time when we can really start talking about this is something more like seasonal flu,” said Andy Pekosz, a virologist and professor with Johns Hopkins.

Gov. Larry Hogan credited Marylanders for making it through the most recent surge during Wednesday’s state of the state address, saying that we have to learn to live with the virus instead of living in fear of it.

“Of course, we will continue to follow the data and the science, and we’ll keep fighting back with everything we’ve got. But make no mistake about it, we are moving forward full speed ahead, and we will continue to lead the nation in both health and economic recovery,” said Hogan.

Even with the end of the state of emergency, Hogan pledged to leave measures like mass testing sites and increased hospital capacity in place. Crystal Watson, a senior scholar and assistant professor with Johns Hopkins, approved of this decision. But Watson also disagreed with Hogan on his approach to mask mandates, which he’s been hesitant to reinstate.

“I think while we’re in this very high transmission zone it’s important to have those tests available and also to have interventions like masking mandates or recommendations in place,” Watson said.

But when will a return to normal be possible? Vaccine manufacturers are working on recipes that will stand up to any future variants. Pekosz said that is a difficult process with many overlapping variables, but also acknowledge that we’re in a more informed place now than we were a year ago.

“When the vaccines first rolled out, most of us had no antibodies to Sars-COV-2. Now, there’s a lot of people with vaccination histories, with infection histories, and we’re now trying to find ways to fine-tune those responses with new vaccines,” said Pekosz.

The experts clarified that there’s no way to make definite predictions about this virus and that residents should continue to protect themselves by practicing safe habits.