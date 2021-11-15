John R. Marsh Cancer Center raises money through ‘Colors of Cancer’ fundraiser

The highly coveted Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has started to arrive at hospitals around the country and here in Washington County, Meritus Medical Center will be ready when it arrives.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The John R. Marsh Cancer Center is bringing a new meaning to what it means to fundraise for cancer.

There are many months that bring awareness to different forms of cancer. This month, the cancer center is bringing awareness to all of them in a fundraiser called Colors of Cancer, where people and businesses can donate money to help cancer patients.

“We want to make sure that people have all the services they need right here close to home. and we can do that we have a comprehensive program where we can provide it here that you don’t have to travel for care. and so it’s great that we have that support of our local community with donations to be able to do that,” said Susan Lopp, the service line director for oncology services at Meritus Medical Center.

