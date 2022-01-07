Jobless Hancock worker gets overdue unemployment check after months of waiting

HANCOCK, Md. (WDVM) — You may remember a few months ago we told you about a Hancock, Maryland man, Michael Keefer, who lost his job at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Though he had paid into the unemployment fund, state officials kept putting him off when he went to claim his jobless benefits. our report back then caught the attention of an employee at career link, a job placement agency that does work with the State of Pennsylvania. she reached out to Keefer and was able to get the state to deliver the benefits owed him, for which he is most grateful coming out of the holiday season.

“She said, ‘I don’t understand why they disqualified you,'” said Keefer, who finally got his unemployment check. “‘Everything is perfectly fine. Everything should be good to go.’ She told me to have faith in her, that she would have my money. Well, a couple days later it was in my account.”

Keefer did find work after he was laid off at lower pay but since he had paid into the jobless fund it was frustrating not being able to collect the funds to which he was entitled.