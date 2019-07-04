Jerry’s Sports Pub to be replaced with new restaurant

Maryland

According to new owners, Jerry's contract "expired."

Posted:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Hagerstown’s very own Jerry’s Sports Pub closed Wednesday night unexpectedly and a new restaurant is coming to town in its place.

Salsa Mama Cantina is moving into the old Jerry’s Sports Pub in the heart of downtown. The Cantina is owned by Frederick’s Taco Daddy owner Neel Kamal. According to Kamal, Jerry’s contract expired and the Cantina loves the idea of moving into downtown Hagerstown. 

They are currently looking to hire a full-time staff.

