Jeremy Mose appointed Director of Environmental Management in Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of County Commissioners appointed a new Director of Environmental Management who will take over once current director Dan Divito officially retires.

According to the board, Jeremy Mose served as the Deputy Director for the Department of Water Quality in Washington County since May of this year. He’s lived in the county all his life, graduating from South Hagerstown High School and now raising his own son in the city.

“I look forward to working with our elected officials and the dedicated employees of the Division of Environmental Management to create a sustainable future,” said Mose.

The new director is currently a graduate student studying Environmental Management and has a bachelor of science degree in management studies from University Maryland University College.

Mose is also a Maryland licensed water/wastewater operator and previously served with the U.S. Army National Guard.