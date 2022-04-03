HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After more than two years of being virtual the Jehovah’s Witnesses have finally rejoined at the Kingdom Hall in Hagerstown.

“So excited to be back with my spiritual brothers and sisters I can’t even describe it in words,” Kelly Rudolph said.

For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. But, that hasn’t stopped them from spreading their messages to the community.

“We have been probably more active in the last two years than we were before,” local spokesperson, Glenn Andrew said. “We are reaching our neighbors with letters and reaching them with telephone calling, and just sharing encouraging information and it has really been a busy time for Jehovah’s witnesses.”

Their return has also come at a perfect time because it coincides with one of their biggest global events.

“We commemorate the death of Jesus Christ,” Andrew explained. “That’s a time for us to really reflect on what Jesus did for us, but it also it’s very important because what he did for us really affects all of mankind, so that’s a very significant and very important date for us.”

Most of the Jehovah’s Witnesses I spoke to said they couldn’t be happier to return and look forward to their in-person meetings.

“Our congregations are like families. So by leaning back together in person, it really feels almost like we’re coming home to be with our family,” Lauren Beason said.” “It makes me so happy to be back. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Although the Jehovah’s Witnesses have returned to in-person, they will not be resuming their public ministry