Jefferson High School graduate earns Civil Air Patrol Recognition

MARTINSBURG, WV ( WDVM ) — Many say leadership is an essential key and can take you many places in life, but one young lady decided to take her leadership skills to the Civil Air Patrol.

Eight teen year old Aimee Ballard is a graduate of Jefferson High School, she was recently awarded, the Wing-Civil Air Patrol Cadet scholarship for 2020.

This scholarship, established by the late Colonel Dennis Barron, was established to assist cadets as they move onto college.

The award not only recognizes advanced leadership, it allows its recipients to represent the united states in the international air cadet exchange program.

Ballard says she is grateful for this program because it helped her establish herself into a true leader and she hopes to use her skills to help build a better world.

” Leadership is something that’s really been instilled in me because I’ve been involved with the Civil Air Patrol for three years, and that’s helped me become a leader throughout time.”

The Civil Air Patrol says not even the ongoing pandemic has stopped young local Civil Air Patrol volunteers from earning state recognition, and they couldn’t be prouder.