January is Blood Donor Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — During winter months the amount of people who donate blood is at its lowest so January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month.

In March there was a dramatic drop in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then the public began to respond to the need, and now there are comparable levels to previous years. To keep those who are donating safe from contracting the virus, the American Red Cross follows all CDC guidelines and uses PPE.

Every year National Blood Donor Awareness Month is important but American Red Cross says COVID-19 presents a unique use for donor blood.

If you are interested in donating blood or learning more about how to, visit the American Red Cross’s website.