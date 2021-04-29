Jan Gardner provided an update on COVID-19 in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — County Executive Jan Gardner held a briefing and explained that over the past two weeks the county has begun to see a slight decline in the number of cases reported.

However, there has been a higher amount of hospitalizations involving young people. Gardner urged locals to get vaccinated stating it’s the only way we will combat this virus. She also noted young people play a role in spreading the virus, so anyone age sixteen and up should get vaccinated.

It was also announced Frederick County will be holding additional vaccination clinics this weekend with no appointments required.

“If you choose not to be vaccinated, you need to understand that you’re putting yourself at high risk of illness or possible death. Young people are also at risk and can spread the virus. It is crucial for everyone to get vaccinated.”

Executive Gardner also announced a $4.3 million in aid through four new grant programs.

Small Business

Agriculture Technology

Hospitality and Bed and Breakfast Providers

Restaurants and Other Eating Establishments

Applications will be available here.