Jan Gardner presents her annual State of the County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held her annual State of the County address on Monday. She spoke about projects the county has implemented through the year and announced a few new ones.

Gardner broke down all her plans for the area from COVID-19 vaccination efforts to building new schools, beginning with the health of the community.

Gardner explained how health officials are working on a community health assessment to better understand residents’ needs.

“The Frederick County Health Department along with the hospital, and the Frederick County Coalition for health is going to do a community needs assessment to really determine what the priorities should be to improve public health in Frederick County,” said Gardner.

The County Executive also explained how difficult the pandemic has been for many residents. She expressed how many people have lost their jobs and struggle to provide for their families, which is why a new initiative called the Mobile Career Clinic will work to give residents more job opportunities.

“It is a mobile van that will go out into areas of the community where maybe there is lack of broadband, and it will bring computers and internet access to people, so they can have resources to find jobs,” said Gardner.

As for mental health support, Gardner plans to ensure residents have all the emotional and mental support they need to excel.

“We developed a Crisis Stabilization Center, which will be a place for people to go addiction, trauma or any mental health crisis. The facility will offer various support as residents transition to something more permanent,” said Gardner.

As for advancing development within the county, Garder says with recent technology innovations and new businesses coming to the area. She plans to expand innovative technology and offer more resources to residents.

The county executive also expressed protecting farmland is one of their main priorities, so the county can continue to create agriculture jobs and grow their own food in case of emergencies.