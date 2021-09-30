County Executive Jan Gardner honors employees for work during COVID

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner held a public information briefing to honor workers within Frederick County who consistently guided residents through the pandemic.

Gardner expressed how the Frederick County Health Department has gone above and beyond to help residents conquer COVID-19, one major initiative helping the community is the Frederick County Health departments Monday on the Mile, where health workers use county transit buses to offer vaccines each week to various community members.

In an effort to highlight their hard work and dedication of promoting equality for vaccine distributions, The county executive has awarded both the health department and the Frederick County transit for their efforts to assist residents through the COVID-19 challenges.

“I am so grateful for all county employees. We have all stepped up and tried out best to keep the community going. Its an honor to be apart of this community,” said Gardner.

The county executive also announced a vaccination incentive, any county employee fully vaccinated by November 30, 2021 can receive a one time payment of up to a thousand dollars.

More information will be released soon regarding the incentive.